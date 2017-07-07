Bavuma keeps it together as South Africa fight back

There isn’t a lot of Temba Bavuma in the physical sense, but there’s plenty more than that to the man who dug in for South Africa at Lord’s on Friday.

The visitors were 214/5 at stumps after two days of the first test. That’s 244 runs away from England’s first innings of 458, but South Africa would have been far further from parity without Bavuma’s sturdy batting.

He will retake his guard on Saturday already more than two-and-a-half hours into his innings. How many he will add to that number is almost as important to South Africa’s cause as he many more runs he will score.

On Friday, Bavuma made 48, and he made them patiently and diligently.

The only other South Africans who batted with that attitude were Dean Elgar, who scored 54 off 118 balls, and Theunis de Bruyn, who compiled 48 off 85.