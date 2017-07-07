Cricket

Ill-discipline costs SA on opening day of first Test against England at Lord’s

07 July 2017 - 14:51 By Telford Vice‚ Lord’S‚ London
England’s captain Joe Root acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the field at the end of play on 184 not out on the first day of the first Test match between England and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground in central London on July 6, 2017.
England’s captain Joe Root acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the field at the end of play on 184 not out on the first day of the first Test match between England and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground in central London on July 6, 2017.
Ill-disciplined bowling by South Africa allowed England to strengthen their grip on the first Test at Lord’s on Friday. 

The visitors were 10 without loss at lunch on the second day in reply to England’s first innings of 458.

Dean Elgar was nine not out with debutant Heino Kuhn on one.

The home side resumed on 357/5 with Joe Root 16 runs away from becoming the first man to score a double century on his England captaincy debut.

But Root edged the 13th ball of the day‚ a rising delivery that was bowled by Morne Morkel‚ and was caught behind for 190 to end a stand of 177 he shared with Moeen Ali.

Root batted for more than six hours‚ faced 234 balls‚ hit 27 fours and a six — and he would have been dismissed for five‚ 16 or 149 on Thursday had South Africa taken their catches or not bowled no-balls.

Two balls after Root went‚ Morkel trapped Liam Dawson in front and England were 367/7.

South Africa would have hoped the end of the innings was in sight‚ but England would add another 91 runs.

Too many of them were smote from deliveries that were pitched too wide and too short‚ particularly by Morkel and Kagiso Rabada.

Rabada bowled Moeen for 87 with a fine inswinger‚ and two balls later he had Mark Wood leg-before.

Again‚ South Africa would have sensed impending relief from their time in the field.

But instead of homing in on the stumps they fed Stuart Broad’s thirst for quick runs with a barrage of flaccid short-pitched deliveries.

Broad took full advantage‚ hammering his unbeaten 57 off 47 balls.

Even No. 11 James Anderson got into the act‚ charging down the pitch to Rabada and hammering a six over midwicket.

Morkel had Anderson caught behind to end the innings and finish with 4/115‚ while Rabada took 3/123.

Vernon Philander‚ who bowled only four of the 18.3 overs South Africa sent down on Friday‚ claimed 3/67.

