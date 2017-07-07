Ill-discipline costs SA on opening day of first Test against England at Lord’s

Ill-disciplined bowling by South Africa allowed England to strengthen their grip on the first Test at Lord’s on Friday.

The visitors were 10 without loss at lunch on the second day in reply to England’s first innings of 458.

Dean Elgar was nine not out with debutant Heino Kuhn on one.

The home side resumed on 357/5 with Joe Root 16 runs away from becoming the first man to score a double century on his England captaincy debut.