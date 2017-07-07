You had to feel for Vernon Philander after stumps at Lord’s on Thursday.

There he sat‚ having earned the questionable honour of attending the press conference by taking 3/46‚ explaining the errors of others.

England‚ who had limped to lunch on 82/4 on the first day of the Test series‚ reached the close on 357/5.

That was the upshot of Morne Morkel and Keshav Maharaj taking what they thought were wickets with what turned out to be no-balls‚ and Kagiso Rabada having a catch dropped and another botched.