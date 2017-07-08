X-rays revealed no fracture in Vernon Philander’s hand after he was hit by a delivery while batting in the first Test between England and South Africa at Lord’s on Saturday.

But Philander‚ who batted on bravely for his 52‚ has not bowled in the home side’s second innings — which reached 48 without loss at tea on the third day‚ a lead of 145.

Alastair Cook was 31 not out with Keaton Jennings was on 16.