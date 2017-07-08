Brave Philander's hand not fractured‚ but he's not bowling
X-rays revealed no fracture in Vernon Philander’s hand after he was hit by a delivery while batting in the first Test between England and South Africa at Lord’s on Saturday.
But Philander‚ who batted on bravely for his 52‚ has not bowled in the home side’s second innings — which reached 48 without loss at tea on the third day‚ a lead of 145.
Alastair Cook was 31 not out with Keaton Jennings was on 16.
That was after South Africa were dismissed for 361 in reply to the home side’s first innings of 458.
South Africa resumed on 214/5‚ and Temba Bavuma and nightwatchman Kagiso Rabada batted on for 10 overs before left-arm spinner Liam Dawson had Rabada caught behind for 27.
Bavuma’s disciplined innings was ended 10 balls later when he edged off-spinner Moeen Ali to slip.
He faced 130 balls and hit nine fours in his 59‚ which started after South Africa had been reduced to 98/3 on Friday.
Philander‚ who had to be passed fit for the match following an ankle injury he sustained while playing for Sussex‚ was hit on the right hand by James Anderson by the 12th ball he faced and before he had scored a run.
After receiving medical treatment‚ Philander swatted Anderson’s next ball through fine leg for four.
But he pulled his hurt hand off the bat with almost every shot he played‚ and was clearly in discomfort.
Quinton de Kock and Philander shared 66 runs for the eighth wicket before De Kock carved a delivery from James Anderson to point‚ where Ben Stokes dived to take the catch.
Ten fours flowed off De Kock’s bat for his 51‚ and he reached his half-century off 36 balls — the fewest by a South African in Tests in England.
South Africa were dismissed 10 overs after lunch when Philander came down the pitch to Moeen and hit the ball into his pad. From there‚ the ball trickled onto his stumps to bowl him.
Moeen took 4/59.
- TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP