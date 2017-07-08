England on top against SA at stumps on day three
Guided by an unbeaten half-century by Alastair Cook, England will take a lead of 216 runs into the fourth day of the first test against South Africa at Lord’s on Sunday.
The home side reached 119/1 in their second innings at stumps on Saturday with Cook 59 not out.
South Africa were dismissed for 361 in their first innings in reply to England’s 458.
X-rays revealed no fracture in Vernon Philander’s right hand after he was hit by a delivery while batting on Saturday.
But Philander, who scored a brave 52, did not bowl on Saturday.
He will, however, be free to mark out a run-up as soon as he is able to grip the ball properly in his badly bruised hand.
South Africa resumed on 214/5, and Temba Bavuma and nightwatchman Kagiso Rabada batted on for 10 overs before left-arm spinner Liam Dawson had Rabada caught behind for 27.
Bavuma’s disciplined innings was ended 10 balls later when he edged off-spinner Moeen Ali to slip.
He faced 130 balls and hit nine fours in his 59, which started after South Africa had been reduced to 98/3 on Friday.
Philander, who had to be passed fit for the match following an ankle injury he sustained while playing for Sussex, was hit by James Anderson by the 12th ball he faced and before he had scored a run.
After receiving medical treatment, Philander swatted Anderson’s next ball through fine leg for four.
But he pulled his hurt hand off the bat with almost every shot he played, and was clearly in discomfort.
Quinton de Kock and Philander shared 66 runs for the eighth wicket before De Kock carved a delivery from James Anderson to point, where Ben Stokes dived to take the catch.
Ten fours flowed off De Kock’s bat for his 51, and he reached his half-century off 36 balls — the fewest by a South African in tests in England.
South Africa were dismissed 10 overs after lunch when Philander came down the pitch to Moeen and hit the ball into his pad.
From there, the ball trickled onto his stumps to bowl him and complete the off-spinner’s haul of 4/59.
South Africa’s weakened attack toiled for 34.5 overs before Morne Morkel made the breakthrough by having Keaton Jennings caught behind for 33 to end an opening stand of 80 he shared with Cook.
Gary Balance was 22 not out at stumps.
- TimesLIVE
