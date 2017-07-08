England on top against SA at stumps on day three

Guided by an unbeaten half-century by Alastair Cook, England will take a lead of 216 runs into the fourth day of the first test against South Africa at Lord’s on Sunday.

The home side reached 119/1 in their second innings at stumps on Saturday with Cook 59 not out.

South Africa were dismissed for 361 in their first innings in reply to England’s 458.

X-rays revealed no fracture in Vernon Philander’s right hand after he was hit by a delivery while batting on Saturday.