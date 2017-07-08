Former players from both sides of the divide have rallied in defence of Kagiso Rabada in the wake of the fast bowler being banned for the second Test between England and South Africa in Nottingham.

Rabada will miss the match‚ which starts on Friday‚ because he was docked a fourth demerit point for telling Ben Stokes to “fuck off” after dismissing him in the first Test at Lord’s on Thursday.

The comment‚ which Rabada bellowed at the top of his lungs‚ was picked up by the stump microphones and broadcast.