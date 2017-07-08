Just when it seemed as if England and South Africa were getting along far too fraternally in the first Test at Lord’s‚ normal service was restored in the shape of two short‚ sharp words from Kagiso Rabada.

“F-k off‚” the fast bowler barked at Ben Stokes after he had the hard-hitting allrounder caught behind in England’s first innings on Thursday.

That earned Rabada a fine of 15% of his match fee and a demerit point.

Fatally for the South African‚ his comment was picked up by the stump microphones and broadcast to an audience of millions.

As Rabada already had three demerit points from push coming to shove with Sri Lanka’s Niroshan Dickwella in a one-day international at Newlands in February‚ he was banned for the second Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday.