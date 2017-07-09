X-rays did not reveal a fracture but Philander’s hand was swollen enough on Saturday to make him unable to hold the ball well enough to bowl.

Word from the dressingroom was that the South Africans were “optimistic he will bowl” on Sunday.

Even so‚ how South Africa might go about engineering victory is difficult to fathom‚ especially as they will bat last on a pitch that is deteriorating quickly.

But a decent chunk of miserly overs from Philander would limit the damage and keep England at the crease for longer than they would like‚ and therefore take time out of the game — time that South Africa would otherwise have to spend on a defensive batting effort.

Philander is not the only South African fast bowler in the limelight‚ what with Kagiso Rabada banned for the second Test in Nottingham on Friday after earning a fourth demerit point for telling Ben Stokes to “fuck off” after he dismissed the allrounder in the first innings at Lord’s.

“I like to see bowlers play with passion and aggression but we’re under so much scrutiny now that you can’t get away with anything‚” James Anderson‚ an implacably opposed Englishman but a kindred fast bowling spirit‚ said.

Rabada might have escaped punishment had his epithet not been captured and broadcast by the microphones in the stumps.