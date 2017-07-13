High on the wall opposite‚ a row of ancient bats‚ their faces venerably stained and worn‚ and that had the names of their former owners‚ luminaries like Victor Trumper‚ Learie Constantine and‚ yes folks‚ WG Grace — two‚ no less — cast in brass above them rattled in objection at the unwelcome racket.

Which did seem rude at a county where the suits have drilled down to a level of detail that has prompted them to post signs in the pressbox that read‚ in capitals‚ “Psst! Please do not move when the bowler is bowling from this end or you will distract the batsman‚ interrupt the game and be very embarrassed.”

Du Plessis was momentarily distracted‚ but soon enough he returned his attention to the issues at hand.