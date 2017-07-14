Nottingham — South Africa’s Heino Kuhn survived a fraught first morning in swinging and seaming conditions‚ which brought him blows on the hand and the head‚ in the second test against England at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Kuhn was 34 not out at lunch‚ which South Africa reached on 56/1 after Faf du Plessis chose to bat and Hashim Amla was unbeaten on 16.

Dean Elgar opened the innings with Kuhn‚ and they were separated in the ninth over with only 18 runs scored.