SA win toss and bat against England in 2nd Test

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat in the second Test against England at Trent Bridge on Friday.

The ground has a reputation for aiding swing bowlers and with the grey skies overhead offering the promise of assistance to the quicks, Du Plessis admitted at the toss: "It's a tricky decision because there's clouds in the sky.

"The first hour will be a challenge but we'll be ready for it."

England captain Joe Root, fresh from scoring 190 in his first Test as skipper as the hosts won by 211 runs inside four days at Lord's last week to go 1-0 up in the four-match series, was happy with Du Plessis's decision.