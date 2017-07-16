Hashim Amla fell an unlucky 13 runs short of a century but helped South Africa take command of the second test against England at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

The visitors were 236/4 in their second innings at tea on the third day for a lead of 366.

History is on South Africa’s side — the highest target achieved in a test at Trent Bridge was the 284/6 England made to beat New Zealand in June 2004.

Amla’s dismissal‚ trapped in front for 87 by left-arm spinner Liam Dawson with a delivery that pitched on middle stump and held its line‚ seven overs before tea was the home side’s only success of a second session that yielded 76 runs.

The wicket ended a stand of 62 Amla shared with Faf du Plessis‚ who was 42 not out at tea. Temba Bavuma was on 12.

Dean Elgar and Amla took their third-wicket partnership‚ which was worth 57 at stumps on Saturday‚ to 135 before Ben Stokes broke through in the fifth over before lunch.

Stokes had set a field for the short ball‚ and Elgar fell into the trap by attempting an ill-judged hook that looped off the top edge of his bat and was caught at square leg.

It wasn’t the stroke of a man who had‚ as Elgar had‚ been at the crease for more than three hours‚ faced 136 balls and hit 12 fours in his 80.

Four balls later Quinton de Kock edged James Anderson to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow to go for a single.

Heartened as England were by their progress‚ they should have seen the back of Elgar and Amla earlier in the day.

In the sixth over Stuart Broad found the edge of Amla’s bat and Bairstow took the catch‚ and South Africa should have been 92/2.

But England’s appeal was half-hearted and they did not refer the decision‚ and Amla survived on 25 not out.

In Broad’s next over Elgar‚ on 55 with the score 94/1‚ slashed to gully — where James Anderson dropped a difficult chance.

