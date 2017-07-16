Solid batting puts SA in command

Solid though unspectacular batting by Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis earned South Africa complete control of the second test against England at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

England were one without loss at stumps in their second innings in search of an unlikely victory target of 474 after South Africa declared their second innings closed on 343/9.

Neither Alastair Cook nor Keaton Jennings scored: England’s only run in four maidens bowled by Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander was a leg bye.

A day that yielded eight wickets stood in contrast to Saturday’s play, when 15 fell.

History is on South Africa’s side as they look to level the series after losing the first test at Lord’s last Sunday.

The highest target achieved to win a test is the 418/7 West Indies made to beat Australia in St John’s in May 2003.