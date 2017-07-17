Zimbabwe 377 all out, set Sri Lanka 388 to win

Zimbabwe were bowled out for 377 in the second session on day four against Sri Lanka on Monday, setting the hosts an imposing 388 to win the one-off Test in Colombo.

Skipper Graeme Cremer was the last man out for 48 off left-arm spinner Rangana Herath, who returned with figures of 6-133 to take his match tally to 11 wickets.

Sikandar Raza (127) top-scored for the visitors with his maiden Test ton as the team's middle and lower-order accumulated 318 runs after being reduced to 59-5 on day three.

While Zimbabwe eye their first-ever Test win against Sri Lanka, the hosts are looking for redemption under new Test captain Dinesh Chandimal after a shock loss in the one-day series.