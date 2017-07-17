Cricket

Zimbabwe 377 all out, set Sri Lanka 388 to win

17 July 2017 - 12:36 By afp.com
Rangana Herath of Sri Lanka in action. File Photo.
Image: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images

Zimbabwe were bowled out for 377 in the second session on day four against Sri Lanka on Monday, setting the hosts an imposing 388 to win the one-off Test in Colombo.

Skipper Graeme Cremer was the last man out for 48 off left-arm spinner Rangana Herath, who returned with figures of 6-133 to take his match tally to 11 wickets.

Sikandar Raza (127) top-scored for the visitors with his maiden Test ton as the team's middle and lower-order accumulated 318 runs after being reduced to 59-5 on day three.

While Zimbabwe eye their first-ever Test win against Sri Lanka, the hosts are looking for redemption under new Test captain Dinesh Chandimal after a shock loss in the one-day series. 

