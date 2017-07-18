Faf the magic dragon lives by the sea of success

How big is the Faf factor?

Both sides of the divide might wonder at that given South Africa’s stunning turnaround in their Test series against England.

At Lord’s last Sunday the home side completed a 211-run drubbing‚ with more than a day to spare‚ of a team who were without Faf du Plessis — who was on paternity leave.

Du Plessis returned to the fold for the second Test at Trent Bridge‚ where South Africa won by 340 runs 40 minutes before tea on the fourth day on Monday.