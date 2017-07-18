'Philander the new Kallis,' says Proteas captain Du Plessis

Like many would‚ Vernon Philander scoffed at an assertion Faf du Plessis made after the allrounder played a key role in South Africa beating England in the second test at Trent Bridge on Monday.

“He’s becoming the new Jacques Kallis the way he’s batting‚” Du Plessis said of Philander‚ who scored 54 and 42 and took 2/48 and 3/24 to help South Africa win by 340 runs with more than a day to spare and level the series with two matches left to play.

Du Plessis’ theory got short shrift from Philander sitting next to him: “Absolutely not.”

But the captain would not be told otherwise.

“We joke about it because his technique is becoming the same as Kallis’ as well‚” Du Plessis said.