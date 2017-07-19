Cricket

Mind the mental gap between Proteas and over-thinking England

19 July 2017 - 16:30 By Telford Vice
Vernon Philander, front, Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis appeal for the wicket of England batsman Gary Ballance in day four of the second Test match against England.
Vernon Philander, front, Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis appeal for the wicket of England batsman Gary Ballance in day four of the second Test match against England.
Image: GETTY IMAGES

Mind the mental gap between England and South Africa in a Test series that is threatening to veer off the rails for the home side.

South Africa have overcome the absence of Faf du Plessis at Lord’s‚ in happy circumstances‚ and that of Kagiso Rabada and Russell Domingo at Trent Bridge‚ both in unhappy circumstances‚ to level matters with two matches to play.

The noise from outside made by Graeme Pollock‚ who has destroyed his greatness by exposing his racism‚ wouldn’t have permeated too far into the dressingroom.

But it wouldn’t have helped.

'Philander the new Kallis,' says Proteas captain Du Plessis

Like many would‚ Vernon Philander scoffed at an assertion Faf du Plessis made after the allrounder played a key role in South Africa beating England ...
Sport
1 day ago

On top of that‚ South Africa had only four days between Lord’s and Trent Bridge to fix things.

Fix them they did‚ following the 211-run hiding they suffered in the first Test with a 340-run thrashing of England in the second.

It was an impressive display of fortitude‚ and should South Africa hear a knock at that dressingroom door one of these days it could be England hoping to borrow a cup of the precious stuff.

But‚ for now‚ Joe Root’s team are reeling from one ridiculousness to the next.

Apparently‚ in order to give of his best off-spinner Moeen Ali needs to believe he has been picked as a batsman and is‚ therefore‚ not England’s best slow bowler.

SA surge to crushing win at Trent Bridge

Was it the reassurance that returned with Faf du Plessis‚ the emotion engendered by the plight of Russell Domingo‚ or the removal from the chain of ...
Sport
2 days ago

Good thing‚ then‚ that he made 87 in the first innings at Lord’s: that would have helped him explain away his match haul of 10/112.

Of course‚ to keep this charade going England need to pick another spinner as a decoy.

Liam Dawson’s cover wasn’t quite blown on a turning pitch at Lord’s‚ where he claimed 4/101.

But he was left-arm ordinary at Trent Bridge‚ where his 1/68 in 18 overs paled alongside Moeen’s 4/99 in 24 overs.

South Africa will no doubt be quietly happy if England keep Dawson in the side.

Just as they are probably a touch disappointed that Gary Ballance has been ruled out for the third Test at The Oval on July 27 with a broken finger‚ courtesy of Morne Morkel at Trent Bridge.

Sri Lanka mount a best-ever run chase to clinch Test

Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer bemoaned a third-umpire decision to reprieve Niroshan Dickwella, a move that eased Sri Lanka's record chase in the ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Ballance has scored 75 runs in his four innings in the series‚ 34 of them in one trip to the crease‚ and has failed to impose himself on South Africa’s attack‚ as No. 3’s have to do if they are to be successful.

But England went to the kind of effort that would have been better spent on a proper No. 3 to try and ensure Ballance’s fitness for The Oval‚ even sending him to a hand specialist on Monday evening for a second medical opinion.

On the latest evidence‚ Ballance should be good to go for the fourth and last match at Old Trafford on August 4.

The South Africans won’t send flowers with a note wishing him a speedy recovery‚ but they’ll want to.

England should have recognised Ballance’s fate for the mercy it is and picked a player more suited to the role.

SA go down‚ but do Mandela proud

A plaque proclaiming Gloucestershire as the home of WG Grace‚ “The Great Cricketer” himself‚ has hung outside Bristol’s County Ground since July 18‚ ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mark Stoneman has scored three half-centuries in his last four first-class innings along with an unbeaten one-day hundred.

He made two of those 50s opening the batting for England Lions against South Africa A in Canterbury last month.

Keaton Jennings batted at No. 3 in that game and also passed 50 in both innings‚ but Stoneman looked significantly more comfortable in technical and temperament terms.

Jennings has opened in the Test series for scores of eight‚ 33‚ nought and three‚ and has been found as wanting as those figures suggest.

How about‚ at The Oval‚ Stoneman opens and Jennings comes in at first drop against an older ball and bowlers not as fresh?

Smuts replaces Markram in the SAA ‘A’ squad for triangular ODI series

Warriors batsman Jon-Jon Smuts has replaced Aiden Markram in the South Africa ‘A’ squad to face India ‘A’ and Afghanistan ‘A’ in a triangular ODI ...
Sport
1 day ago

That would be too simple an idea for over-thinking England‚ who seem determined to wreck what’s left of Jennings’ confidence by continuing to send him out to open.

Dawid Malan — no‚ not a South African — and Tom Westley have also been mentioned as possible replacements for Ballance.

Malan has averaged well above 40 for the last four seasons while Westley scored a century for England Lions against South Africa A in Worcester last month.

But what is Westley’s strong point‚ if you listen to the chatter around the England camp?

The fact that he‚ unlike Stoneman or Malan — or seven of England’s XI at Lord’s and Trent Bridge — bats right-handed.

You read that right: England have too many left-handers‚ according to some people.

Try not to laugh. They take cricket seriously around here.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Afcon to be played in June/July and event to be contested by 24 national teams Soccer
  2. Border teams receive yet another hiding at Craven Week Rugby
  3. Western Province and Golden Lions flex their muscles at Craven Week Rugby
  4. 'You can quote me on this‚ Thobani Mncwango is not for sale,' says Johnny ... Soccer
  5. Small believes Van Rensburg should start for the Lions against the Sharks Rugby

Latest Videos

SA musicians’ final tribute jam for Ray Phiri
Watch Red Ants evict illegal squatters from Fattis Mansions

Related articles

  1. Sri Lanka mount a best-ever run chase to clinch Test Cricket
  2. SA go down‚ but do Mandela proud Cricket
  3. Smuts replaces Markram in the SAA ‘A’ squad for triangular ODI series Cricket
  4. SA stand in way of England cup final Cricket
  5. 'Philander the new Kallis,' says Proteas captain Du Plessis Cricket
  6. Faf the magic dragon lives by the sea of success Cricket
  7. Proteas rise from canvas to fight on Cricket
  8. SA surge to crushing win at Trent Bridge Cricket
  9. England batsmen versus SA bowlers key contest in World Cup semi Cricket
  10. SA advance towards victory against England at lunch Cricket
  11. Zimbabwe 377 all out, set Sri Lanka 388 to win Cricket
  12. England left to chase an impossible dream Cricket
  13. Solid batting puts SA in command Cricket
  14. Solid batting puts SA in command Cricket
  15. Amla out but SA still on top Cricket
  16. Elgar‚ Amla century stand keeps SA on top Cricket
  17. Du Plessis the difference as SA take control at Trent Bridge Cricket
  18. Biff revives England's nightmares of the past Sport
  19. Proteas: Not as strong as they were but not as bad as in India Sport
  20. England take the fight to Proteas Cricket
X