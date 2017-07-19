Mind the mental gap between Proteas and over-thinking England

Mind the mental gap between England and South Africa in a Test series that is threatening to veer off the rails for the home side.

South Africa have overcome the absence of Faf du Plessis at Lord’s‚ in happy circumstances‚ and that of Kagiso Rabada and Russell Domingo at Trent Bridge‚ both in unhappy circumstances‚ to level matters with two matches to play.

The noise from outside made by Graeme Pollock‚ who has destroyed his greatness by exposing his racism‚ wouldn’t have permeated too far into the dressingroom.

But it wouldn’t have helped.