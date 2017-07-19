Sri Lanka mount a best-ever run chase to clinch Test

Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer bemoaned a third-umpire decision to reprieve Niroshan Dickwella, a move that eased Sri Lanka's record chase in the one-off Test yesterday.

The decision was "tough", said Cremer, whose spin bowling had the hosts in early trouble on the final day before a 121-run partnership between Dickwella and Asela Gunaratne secured Sri Lanka's best-ever run chase of 388.

Dickwella rescued Sri Lanka from a precarious 203-5, but the batsman's gritty 81 needed plenty of luck.

The wicketkeeper-batsman survived a stumping from Sikandar Raza's off-spin on 37 and was then dropped by wicket keeper Regis Chakabva on 63.

The stumping reprieve cost Zimbabwe dearly. It was referred to third umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin, who ruled him not out, despite replays showing his toe was on the crease - a case in which the batsman can be given out.

"From what I saw, I honestly didn't see any doubt why it should be not out; but it's just one of those things," Cremer, who led his side to victory in the one-day series, said.

"I suppose you have technology and it clearly shows ... it's tough when those things go against you when you are trying to win a Test match on the last day," said Cremer, who took four for 150.

Left-arm spinner Sean Williams finally got Dickwella caught behind but his prolonged stay was key in the hosts' victory.