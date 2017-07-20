You would have to go a long way to find a man as steeped in cricket as South Africa’s assistant coach‚ Adrian Birrell.

All the way to his native Eastern Cape‚ in fact‚ where another son of the province as well as another dyed in the wool man of cricket has now buried his mother and delivered her eulogy‚ and will soon return to South Africa’s tour of England.

But Russell Domingo could be coming back to say another goodbye — to the team he has coached for four years.

“It’s tough losing your mother‚” Birrell said.

“Our thoughts have been with him‚ and it’s fantastic for him to be sitting on his couch and watching us win.”