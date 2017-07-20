Tom Westley will make his England debut at No. 3 in the third Test against South Africa at The Oval next Thursday — not least‚ it seems‚ because he bats right-handed.

Westley will replace Gary Ballance‚ who had a finger broken by Morne Morkel in the second test at Trent Bridge‚ where South Africa won by 340 runs inside four days on Monday.

England won the first test at Lord’s by 211 runs‚ and also in four days.

Essex batsman Westley has scored 478 runs‚ among them two centuries‚ at 53.11 in the championship this season‚ and he made an unbeaten 106 for the England Lions against South Africa A in Worcester last month.