Kevin Pietersen slams England top order after South Africa rout

Former captain Kevin Pietersen has criticised England's top-order batsmen for being too passive and has called for the inclusion of Jason Roy and Dawid Malan in next week's third Test against South Africa.

Opener Keaton Jennings has totalled 44 runs in his four innings in the first two Tests of the four-match series, which is tied at 1-1, while number three Gary Ballance has failed to score a fifty in his last 11 innings.

England cruised to a comprehensive 211-run win in the series opener at Lord's but new captain Joe Root was given a rude awakening in the second Test when South Africa won by a massive 340 runs at Nottingham to square the series.