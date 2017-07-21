Domingo era could be coming to an end

Proteas coach Russell Domingo could be coming back to the tour of England after burying his mother to say another goodbye - to the team he has coached for four years.

South Africa's surge to victory by 340 runs with more than a day to spare in the second Test at Trent Bridge on Monday was as emphatic a response as they could deliver to going down by 211 runs in four days at Lord's.

How did the visitors turn things around so emphatically?

"I know this is boring, but it was business as usual," assistant coach Adrian Birrell said.

"We prepared the same way as for all other Test matches; we just did exactly the same thing."

Not even similar triumphs at The Oval and Old Trafford, where the last two Tests will be played, are likely to spare Domingo.

Today Cricket SA's board will hear from the panel they appointed to recommend who should coach South Africa when Domingo's contract expires. That happens at stumps on the scheduled last day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford. Or, if you prefer, August 8.

Those among Domingo's players who have been asked who should be coach have given the same answer: Domingo.

Not for the first time, the CSA seems set to ignore sound advice.

That's a pity, because Geoff Toyana - Domingo's likely successor - deserves a better welcome than he might receive.

The CSA has said it will give its decision after the series, but some say it could do so before the fourth Test.

Not that the CSA will be in control. Who the panel will put forward is already out there - if you believe the whispers - and who gets the job will probably be, too.

The rubber will be on the line at Old Trafford. There is no worse way to go into the deciding match of a big series than with an important question hanging in the air, especially when the people most affected by its answer - the players being asked to win that series - appear to have no say.