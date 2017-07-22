Rare day as women take centre stage at Lord's for World Cup final

London — Heather Knight and Mithali Raj have played 373 tests, one-day internationals and T20s for England and India.

Only six of those games have been at Lord’s, where they will lead their teams in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Alastair Cook, England’s most capped male player, has turned out for his country 238 times — 31 of them at Lord’s.

If that doesn’t illustrate that cricket’s most self-important ground has been relegated to the status of the former home of a game that now lives in Dubai and works in India, this might: what do Desmond Tutu and Diana Edulji have in common?

Both have been refused the questionable privilege of mingling with the infamously pompous inmates of the Lord’s pavilion; Tutu in 1994 because he wasn’t wearing a jacket, Edulji in 1986 because she was a woman. That she was also India’s captain at the time didn’t cut much ice.