JP Duminy going home

South Africa will be without JP Duminy for the rest of their test series in England.

Duminy was dropped for the second test at Trent Bridge‚ which South Africa won by 340 runs to level the rubber.

Team management said on Monday he would return home before the third test at The Oval‚ which starts on Thursday.

That might spell the end of Duminy’s test career‚ in which he has played 46 matches and scored 2103 runs at 32.85 with six centuries.

His last 15 completed test innings have yielded only one century.

