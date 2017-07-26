Had things gone according to plan‚ the Afghanistan ‘A’ cricket side would not be taking part in the triangular ODI series.

The series started in Pretoria on Wednesday and hosts South Africa 'A' are entertaining their Afghanistan and India counterparts.

The Afghanistans are in SA after a twist of fate presented them with an unexpected opportunity that was too good to pass.

Australia ‘A’ pulled out of the tournament as a result of their long-standing pay dispute with their board and this allowed the Afghanistans to take their place.

Faced with the possibility of cancelling the tournament‚ Cricket South Africa (CSA) extended an eleventh hour invitation to Afghanistan and they obliged‚ despite having to overcome logistical challenges such as organising visas for the travelling party.