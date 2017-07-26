South Africa ‘A’ beat India ‘A’ by two wickets
South Africa ‘A’ captain Khaya Zondo won the toss and elected to field first and the move proved to be the correct one as they went on to bowl out India ‘A’ for 152 inside 41.5 overs with Proteas spinner Aaron Phangiso claiming four wickets in his ten overs.
With the ball‚ Phangiso was ably supported by Dwaine Pretorius‚ who took three wickets‚ and Beuran Hendricks‚ who took two wickets‚ while part-time spinner Henry Davids contributed one scalp.
On an early season pitch that did not offer much for the batters‚ India ‘A’ batsmen struggled to find their footing and their captain Manish Pandey was their top scorer with 55 runs.
The other notable contributors were Karun Nair and Yuzvendra Chahal‚ who ended with respective contributions of 25 and 24 after what was a largely unsuccessful day in the office with the bat.
In their chase‚ South Africa ‘A’ were also not impressive with the bat as they struggled through their innings to eventually reach their target after 37.4 overs with eight wickets down.
Coach Shukri Conrad will be disappointed that most of his batsmen returned to the pavilion with low scores under their belts with Pretorius the highest scorer on 38.
Pretorius‚ who also impressed with three wickets‚ was closely followed by Proteas ODI batsman Farhaan Behardien on 37 with wicketkeeper/batsman Heinrich Klaasen ending his innings on 24 runs.
South Africa ‘A’ returns to action on Sunday where they take on Afghanistan ‘A’‚ the other side in this series‚ at University of Pretoria.
- TimesLIVE
