South Africa ‘A’ captain Khaya Zondo won the toss and elected to field first and the move proved to be the correct one as they went on to bowl out India ‘A’ for 152 inside 41.5 overs with Proteas spinner Aaron Phangiso claiming four wickets in his ten overs.

With the ball‚ Phangiso was ably supported by Dwaine Pretorius‚ who took three wickets‚ and Beuran Hendricks‚ who took two wickets‚ while part-time spinner Henry Davids contributed one scalp.

On an early season pitch that did not offer much for the batters‚ India ‘A’ batsmen struggled to find their footing and their captain Manish Pandey was their top scorer with 55 runs.