Afghan cricket team jumps at trip to South Africa
Had things gone according to plan, Afghanistan A cricket side would not be taking part in the triangular ODI series against hosts South Africa A and India A, which started in Pretoria yesterday.
But a twist of fate presented an unexpected opportunity too good to pass for the Afghans when Australia A pulled out of the tournament as a result of their pay dispute with their board.
Cricket SA extended an 11th-hour invitation to the Afghans and they obliged, despite logistical challenges such as organising visas for the travelling party.
For the past few years, which have culminated in Afghanistan being approved by the International Cricket Council as cricket's 11th Test-playing nation, they have had to overcome heavy odds.
"Honestly speaking, it was very short notice for us to organise this trip, but our cricket board did their best to get the visas as soon as possible. Our players want to play as much cricket as they can and be busy. This is an opportunity for our players to play against top teams and we hope that some of these players who are here for this tournament will be ready to play in the senior side in about two to three years. They will learn a lot because very soon we want to play Test cricket and this is a good exercise test for our players to gauge themselves against some of the best in the world at this level," said coach Raees Ahmadzai on Monday.
Afghanistan still do not have proper infrastructure and not so long ago their players played the game in refugee camps in Pakistan because of the war that has ravaged the country since 2001.
"I think the situation in Afghanistan will be changed by sports, and especially cricket, in terms of bringing stability because everyone loves the cricketers," he said.
