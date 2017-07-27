Afghan cricket team jumps at trip to South Africa

Had things gone according to plan, Afghanistan A cricket side would not be taking part in the triangular ODI series against hosts South Africa A and India A, which started in Pretoria yesterday.

But a twist of fate presented an unexpected opportunity too good to pass for the Afghans when Australia A pulled out of the tournament as a result of their pay dispute with their board.

Cricket SA extended an 11th-hour invitation to the Afghans and they obliged, despite logistical challenges such as organising visas for the travelling party.

For the past few years, which have culminated in Afghanistan being approved by the International Cricket Council as cricket's 11th Test-playing nation, they have had to overcome heavy odds.