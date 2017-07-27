Vernon Philander won his battle with Joe Root and a stomach bug in the third Test at The Oval on Thursday‚ but Alastair Cook stood firm.

England were 149/4 at tea on the first day. Cook was 72 not out with Ben Stokes on 10.

Philander‚ who did not concede a run off the first 23 balls he bowled‚ took 2/8 from nine overs‚ five of them maidens.

Keaton Jennings was out for a nine-ball duck in the fourth over when he edged Philander to third slip‚ where Dean Elgar dived forward to take a low catch.

But Philander‚ who delivered a fine first spell of 4-3-2-1‚ did not bowl between the ninth and 36th overs because of his ailment and was off the field for some of that time.