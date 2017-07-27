Philander roots out stomach bug‚ but Cook stands the heat
Vernon Philander won his battle with Joe Root and a stomach bug in the third Test at The Oval on Thursday‚ but Alastair Cook stood firm.
England were 149/4 at tea on the first day. Cook was 72 not out with Ben Stokes on 10.
Philander‚ who did not concede a run off the first 23 balls he bowled‚ took 2/8 from nine overs‚ five of them maidens.
Keaton Jennings was out for a nine-ball duck in the fourth over when he edged Philander to third slip‚ where Dean Elgar dived forward to take a low catch.
But Philander‚ who delivered a fine first spell of 4-3-2-1‚ did not bowl between the ninth and 36th overs because of his ailment and was off the field for some of that time.
In his absence Alastair Cook and debutant Tom Westley steadied England with a stand of 52 that was ended when Chris Morris‚ who struggled with consistency‚ got a ball on target well enough for Westley‚ who scored 25‚ to send a thick edge to second slip‚ where Faf du Plessis clung to the catch.
South Africa missed Philander’s skill and presence‚ but Morne Morkel and Keshav Maharaj held the fort.
Morkel’s six overs after lunch cost just seven overs‚ and he beat the bat repeatedly.
Root joined Cook to add 49 before the returning Philander had England’s captain caught behind for 29 by a diving Quinton de Kock‚ who had to change course after making an initial movement down the leg side.
TEA: England 149-4. Cook (72), Stokes (10). #EngvSA pic.twitter.com/DwG1k2V6Yf— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 27, 2017
Kagiso Rabada ended Dawid Malan’s debut innings at 17 balls with a yorker that left the batsman in a heap on the pitch and out for a single.
Cook‚ who showed the resoluteness that was largely absent from England’s batting in the second Test at Trent Bridge‚ where they were dismissed for 205 and 133‚ faced 161 balls and hit eight fours.
Morris thought he had trapped Cook in front for 28 but technology revealed that he had edged the ball onto his pad.
- TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP