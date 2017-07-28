Alastair cooks up quite a storm in third Test

Alastair Cook ensured a quality launch to The Oval ’s 100th-Test with an innings of familiar patience and defiance that guided England to 171 for four against South Africa on a rain - drenched opening day of the third Test yesterday.

Former captain Cook stood firm as the occasion was frustratingly interrupted by four stoppages, resisting throughout the day to finish unbeaten on 82 as wickets tumbled around him.

The 32-year-old negotiated a demanding examination from a South African pace attackinspired particularly by two-wicket Vernon Philander, to close in on a 31st Test hundred.

With the four-Test series locked at 1-1, the visitors made light of losing the toss with Cook, who survived 178 balls, and Philander, who had excellent figures of 2-17 from 12 overs, proving the central figures.

Electing to bat, England captain Joe Root gave his predecessor Cook the chance to impress.

In a new-look England side, featuring three new caps — batsmen Tom Westley and Dawid Malan and seamer Toby Roland-Jones — it was old stager Cook who summoned all his skill and resolve to anchor the innings in conditions assisting the Proteas’ pacemen.

South Africa’s attack did not initially pose the menace they had shown in their 340-run victory at Trent Bridge, which levelled the series.

Cook was given capable support by Essex county colleague Westley in a half-century stand before lunch but the newcomer departed for 25 straight after the resumption, pushing hard at Chris Morris to edge to second slip.

Cook made it to an early lunch, after two rain stoppages, on 34 with England at 62 for one.

The South Africans imposed more pressure on the resumption with Philander dismissing the dangerous-looking Root for 29 thanks to a one - handed catch from Quinton de Kock.

Kagiso Rabada, back in the team after suspension, then sent debutant Malan packing for one with a lovely inswinging yorker.

Tea was taken early at 149 for four after another stoppage and though Cook and BenStokes repaired some of the damage with an unbroken 51-run partnership for the fifth wicket, play was truncated by a downpour.