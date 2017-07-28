JJ Smuts withdrawn from South Africa ‘A’ squad with thump injury

Top order batsman Jon-Jon Smuts has been withdrawn from the South Africa ‘A’ squad currently taking part in the triangular series against India ‘A’ and Afghanistan ‘A’ in Pretoria due to a thump injury.

The Warriors batsman was taken for scans during the two wickets win over India “A’ on Wednesday in the opening match of the series and he has been diagnosed with a fractured thumb and coach Shukri Conrad said there will be no replacement.

The withdrawal of Smuts allowed Conrad to promote Cobras all-rounder Dane Paterson to number three as they tried to play aggressive brand of cricket.