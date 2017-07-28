SA miss Philander as England take control

London — Where have you gone, Vernon Philander? A nation turns its lonely eyes to you.

Perhaps not a nation, but at least a team who will shamble into the third day of The Oval test on Saturday 227 runs behind with, theoretically, two wickets standing.

To hospital was where Philander went on Friday after what was spawned on Thursday morning as a common or restaurant stomach bug morphed into something nastier.

It meant he was able to bowl only 17 overs — and just five of them on Friday — in England’s first innings, which grew to 353 before South Africa were able to stamp it out. And that he was unable to bat in South Africa’s reply of 126/8.

Philander was South Africa’s most threatening bowler on Thursday and the two half-centuries he scored in his previous three innings told of a useful vein of batting form and invited not entirely unserious comparisons with Jacques Kallis from no less than Faf du Plessis.