Stokes steadies England to lunch as Philander continues to battle with stomach bug

London — Alastair Cook was dismissed but Ben Stokes soldiered on and Vernon Philander was hampered by illness in the third Test at The Oval on Friday.

England were 269/6 at lunch on the second day with Stokes on 64 and Moeen Ali 10 not out.

Stokes scored his runs off 112 deliveries and found the boundary seven times.

South Africa spearhead Philander‚ who is struggling with a stomach bug‚ did not bowl after the ninth over of the day’s play.