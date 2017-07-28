Cricket

Stokes steadies England to lunch as Philander continues to battle with stomach bug

28 July 2017 - 14:32 By Telford Vice
Kagiso Rabada of South Africa celebrates with teammates after dismissing England batsman Ben Stokes during the 1st Investec Test match between England and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 6, 2017 in London, England.
Image: Sarah Ansell/Getty Images

London — Alastair Cook was dismissed but Ben Stokes soldiered on and Vernon Philander was hampered by illness in the third Test at The Oval on Friday.

England were 269/6 at lunch on the second day with Stokes on 64 and Moeen Ali 10 not out.

Stokes scored his runs off 112 deliveries and found the boundary seven times.

South Africa spearhead Philander‚ who is struggling with a stomach bug‚ did not bowl after the ninth over of the day’s play.

The home side resumed on 171/4‚ and in the sixth over of the morning Morne Morkel trapped Cook in front for 88 with a delivery that would have hit the top of leg stump.

That ended a steadying innings of 200 balls and 10 fours‚ and put paid to a stand of 63 Cook shared with Stokes.

Jonny Bairstow joined Stokes to add 75 for the sixth wicket before Kagiso Rabada‚ armed with the new ball‚ induced a prod from Bairstow and an edge to Faf du Plessis at second slip.

Bairstow scored his 36 relatively briskly off 52 balls with six boundaries.

Philander‚ who took 2/17 from 12 overs on Thursday‚ bowled five overs in which he went wicketless for 15 runs.

 - TimesLIIVE

