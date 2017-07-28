Cricket

Stokes' stylish ton puts England on top on second day against SA

28 July 2017 - 17:36 By Telford Vice
South Africa's JP Duminy bats off the bowling of England's Mark Wood to be caught by England's Moeen Ali during the fourth day of the first Test match between England and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground in central London on July 9, 2017.
Image: OLLY GREENWOOD / AFP

London — Ben Stokes’ century earned England the advantage in the third Test against South Africa at The Oval on Friday.

Stokes scored 112 in the home side’s total of 353 and South Africa were 18/1 in reply at tea on the second day.

Heino Kuhn was alone at the crease on 10 after Dean Elgar was caught behind for eight with what became the last ball of the session to debutant Toby Roland-Jones his first test wicket.

Vernon Philander‚ who is struggling with a stomach bug‚ did not bowl after the ninth over of the day’s play and has been taken to hospital for Tests.

Philander‚ who took 2/17 from 12 overs on Thursday‚ bowled five overs on Friday in which he went wicketless for 15 runs.

The home side resumed on 171/4‚ and in the sixth over of the morning Morne Morkel trapped Alastair Cook in front for 88 with a delivery that would have hit the top of leg stump.

That ended a steadying innings of 200 balls and 10 fours‚ and put paid to a stand of 63 Cook shared with Stokes.

Jonny Bairstow joined Stokes to add 75 for the sixth wicket before Kagiso Rabada‚ armed with the new ball‚ induced a prod from Bairstow and an edge to Faf du Plessis at second slip.

Bairstow scored his 36 relatively briskly off 52 balls with six boundaries.

Morkel had Moeen Ali caught behind for 16 in the fifth over after lunch‚ and England were dismissed an hour into the second session when Stokes skied Morkel to long-off.

Stokes raced from 91 to 109 in three consecutive deliveries from Keshav Maharaj that he heaved over on-side boundaries for six.

But he might have been dismissed with the first of them‚ which was caught by Du Plessis — who failed to stop himself from touching the rope as he fell to earth after securing the ball.

Stokes’ 112 came off 153 balls and included nine fours and four sixes.

Morkel and Rabada took three wickets each.

Elgar was repeatedly beaten by Stuart Board‚ who moved the ball through the air and off the seam consistently in a spell of four overs that went for only four runs.

 - TimesLIVE

