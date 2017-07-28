Heino Kuhn was alone at the crease on 10 after Dean Elgar was caught behind for eight with what became the last ball of the session to debutant Toby Roland-Jones his first test wicket.

Vernon Philander‚ who is struggling with a stomach bug‚ did not bowl after the ninth over of the day’s play and has been taken to hospital for Tests.

Philander‚ who took 2/17 from 12 overs on Thursday‚ bowled five overs on Friday in which he went wicketless for 15 runs.

The home side resumed on 171/4‚ and in the sixth over of the morning Morne Morkel trapped Alastair Cook in front for 88 with a delivery that would have hit the top of leg stump.