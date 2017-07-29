Bavuma leads SA fightback against England

London — Temba Bavuma’s grit, Vernon Philander’s courage and Morne Morkel’s suspension of disbelief in his batting ability helped South Africa diminish their deficit in the third Test at The Oval on Saturday.

England were 20 without loss in their second innings at lunch on the third day, a lead of 198.

Rain ended the session 15 minutes ahead of schedule and more has been forecast for the rest of the day.

The home side scored 353 in their first innings and dismissed South Africa for 175 with debutant Toby Roland-Jones taking 5/57.

Alastair Cook was six not out with Keaton Jennings on 10, but Jennings was lucky to still be there.

He would have been out for six had Dean Elgar at third slip been able to hang onto a chance earned by Philander, who spent Friday night on a drip on hospital battling a virus.

Bavuma batted for more than three hours and faced 120 balls for his 52, an innings that started after South Africa had been reduced to 47/4 on their way to a crash of 61/7. It was his ninth half-century and his fifth in a fighting cause.

Bavuma and Morkel ensured South Africa averted the prospect of following on, a goal that was 27 runs away when the visitors resumed on 126/8.

It was accomplished with the ninth ball of the day, which was bowled by Stuart Broad and put away through the covers for four by Bavuma.

Morkel’s flinty effort was snuffed out at 17 when he edged James Anderson to first slip to put paid a useful partnership of 47.

Philander joined Bavuma to score an unbeaten 10 before Bavuma was caught behind off Roland-Jones to end the innings.

Roland-Jones is the first man to take five wickets for England on his test debut since leg spinner Adil Rashid claimed 5/64 against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi in October 2015.

Not since James Kirtley took 6/34 against South Africa at Trent Bridge in August 2003 has a bowler taken more wickets for England in his first test.

- TimesLIVE