Kohli hits century, sets Sri Lanka 550 to win

India captain Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 103 and declared his side's second innings at 240-3 on Saturday, setting Sri Lanka a target of 550 to win the first Test.

Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane (23 not out) added 51 to the overnight score, enough for the skipper to complete his century before coming off.

Sri Lanka have two days to pull off what would be a record fourth innings score to win at the Galle ground.

No team has hit more than 300 to win at Galle.

Sri Lanka, who have Asela Gunaratne and Rangana Herath injured or ailing, suffered an early blow when Mohammed Shami bowled opener Upul Tharanga in the third over for 10.