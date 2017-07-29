Kohli hits century, sets Sri Lanka 550 to win
29 July 2017 - 09:29
India captain Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 103 and declared his side's second innings at 240-3 on Saturday, setting Sri Lanka a target of 550 to win the first Test.
Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane (23 not out) added 51 to the overnight score, enough for the skipper to complete his century before coming off.
Sri Lanka have two days to pull off what would be a record fourth innings score to win at the Galle ground.
No team has hit more than 300 to win at Galle.
Sri Lanka, who have Asela Gunaratne and Rangana Herath injured or ailing, suffered an early blow when Mohammed Shami bowled opener Upul Tharanga in the third over for 10.
Sri Lanka were on 29-1 after five overs.
India scored 600 in their first innings and Sri Lanka were all out for 291 in theirs.
