Cricket

Kohli hits century, sets Sri Lanka 550 to win

29 July 2017 - 09:29 By AFP
India's captain Virat Kohli in action.
India's captain Virat Kohli in action.
Image: REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India captain Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 103 and declared his side's second innings at 240-3 on Saturday, setting Sri Lanka a target of 550 to win the first Test.

Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane (23 not out) added 51 to the overnight score, enough for the skipper to complete his century before coming off.

Sri Lanka have two days to pull off what would be a record fourth innings score to win at the Galle ground.

No team has hit more than 300 to win at Galle.

Sri Lanka, who have Asela Gunaratne and Rangana Herath injured or ailing, suffered an early blow when Mohammed Shami bowled opener Upul Tharanga in the third over for 10.

India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka (not pictured) with his teammates .
India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka (not pictured) with his teammates .
Image: REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka were on 29-1 after five overs.

India scored 600 in their first innings and Sri Lanka were all out for 291 in theirs.

Most read

  1. Sredojevic has resigned as head coach of Uganda according to unconfirmed reports Soccer
  2. Tamanivalu double puts Crusaders in Super Rugby final Rugby
  3. Pirates looking to continue their dominance over rivals Chiefs in the 'Beer Cup' Soccer
  4. SA hoping for Philander hospital pass Cricket
  5. Le Clos crashes out of 100m butterfly at world championships Sport

Latest Videos

WATCH: Hidden VAULTS in TABLE MOUNTAIN! As part of the series on the CAPE TOWN ...
CCTV footage of armed robbery in Krugersdorp
X