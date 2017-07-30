Elgar, Bavuma stand firm as SA face towering total

London — South Africa’s chances of winning their test series in England all but evaporated at The Oval on Sunday.

Stumps on the fourth day of the third test couldn’t come soon enough for the visitors, who teetered on 117/4 in search of 492 to win.

They looked out on their feet at the crease, from Heino Kuhn’s limp leap that saw him bowled, to Hashim Amla trying to leave and instead steering a catch to second slip, to Quinton de Kock being yorked off his boot, to Faf du Plessis being trapped in front playing no stroke — for the second time in the match.

But, for all that, there were a couple of hard bastards out there. Their names were Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma, and they will be back on Monday.

Elgar, hit on the left hand when he fielded off his own bowling in England’s second innings and again when he batted, and dropped on nought, was 72 not out.

Bavuma, his back against the wall not for the first time and probably not the last in his fire-fighting career, faced 59 balls for his unbeaten 16.

Their stand, which lasted 21 overs, was worth 64 — only 375 to go for what would be an outrageous win.

The good news for South Africa is that the pitch has shown few signs of deterioration.