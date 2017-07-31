Dean Elgar’s eighth century failed to save South Africa from defeat in the third test against England at The Oval on Monday.

Instead‚ off-spinner Moeen Ali sealed England’s 239-run win with a hattrick.

Elgar batted for five-and-a-half hours and faced 228 balls for his 136‚ but England were not to be denied and will take an unassailable 2-1 lead to the last match of the series‚ which starts in Manchester on Friday.

The visitors resumed on 117/4 in search of an academic target of 492‚ and Elgar and Temba Bavuma held the home side at bay for the first 12 overs of the day’s play.