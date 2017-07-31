For 53 minutes and 72 balls at The Oval on Monday‚ South Africa were in with a shout in the third test against England.

Not of winning it‚ of course: in all the 2265 tests played previously no-one had yet chased down the 492 they needed.

But a draw wasn’t out of the question when South Africa resumed on the last day.

They were 117/4 with Dean Elgar 72 not out and Temba Bavuma on 16.

The 98th over — the minimum number to be bowled on the day — was far away‚ and the weather wasn’t going to get in the way.

But‚ as assistant coach Adrian Birrell had said after stumps on Sunday‚ “There is hope.”

And there was. For the first 53 minutes and 72 balls …

Ball No. 73 was delivered by debutant Toby Roland-Jones to Bavuma. It swung in after pitching‚ hit him below the roll‚ and on review was adjudged to be hitting the top of middle.