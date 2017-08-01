Cricket South Africa (CSA) have denied reports that the board asked chief executive Haroon Lorgat to resign as a result of a fallout he has had with chief financial officer Nassai Appiah.

But TimesLIVE has confirmed that a mediation process is underway to resolve “differences” between Lorgat and Appiah.

The report‚ published on website Cricbuzz on Tuesday‚ implied the impasse was related to Lorgat’s involvement in the sale of broadcast rights for the Global T20 (GT20)‚ which is scheduled for its inaugural edition in November and December.

“Haroon Lorgat has never been asked to resign‚” CSA’s lead independent director‚ Norman Arendse‚ told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.