Why Proteas need bigger innings‚ not bigger bats

South Africans have been dismissed 102 times in the last six tests they have played‚ starting with the match against New Zealand in Dunedin in March.

But only twice have those South Africans been able to raise their bats to acknowledge the crowd’s appreciation for a century as they’ve walked off‚ and both times he has been Dean Elgar.

Elgar made 140 in the drawn match in Dunedin and 136 at The Oval‚ where England beat South Africa by 239 runs in the third test on Monday to take a 2-1 series lead.

Two out of 102? The gives South Africa a century-scoring percentage of 1.96% in the past five months.