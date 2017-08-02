Manchester — South Africa have a reputation for delivering spectacular bowling performances‚ but Monday’s events at The Oval suggested the converse also applies.

The truth is South Africa have been on the receiving end of virtuosity with the ball more often than other test teams.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali’s hat-trick to clinch victory in the third test by 238 runs‚ and with it a 2-1 series lead with one match to play‚ marked the fourth time a test had been ended in that fashion.

And only in one of them‚ Australian off-spinner Hugh Trumble’s effort against England in Melbourne in February 1902‚ were the victims not South Africa.

Fast bowler George Lohmann did it first for England at St George’s Park in February 1896‚ as did Australia left-arm wrist spinner Lindsay Kline at Newlands in December 1957.

Both times‚ of course‚ the hapless batting team were South Africa — who have also been in the wrong half of the equation in four of the top eight sets of match figures in test cricket.

England‚ who feature twice‚ are the o