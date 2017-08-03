South Africa’s fate‚ not for the first time in their test series in England‚ is in the hands of Vernon Philander in the fourth test at Old Trafford on Friday.

The visitors’ destiny has not only been in his hands. In the first test at Lord’s it was in Philander’s ankle‚ which was in recovery from being twisted by stepping awkwardly onto a boundary rope while playing for Sussex.

And in his right hand‚ which was bruised by a delivery from James Anderson.

South Africa lost that match by 211 runs.

Nothing befell Philander before or during the second test at Trent Bridge‚ and South Africa won by 340 runs.