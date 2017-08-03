Cricket

SA face new Philander fitness crisis

03 August 2017 - 18:03 By Telford Vice
Vernon Philander is doubtful for the fourth and final Test against England.
Vernon Philander is doubtful for the fourth and final Test against England.
Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

South Africa’s fate‚ not for the first time in their test series in England‚ is in the hands of Vernon Philander in the fourth test at Old Trafford on Friday.

The visitors’ destiny has not only been in his hands. In the first test at Lord’s it was in Philander’s ankle‚ which was in recovery from being twisted by stepping awkwardly onto a boundary rope while playing for Sussex.

And in his right hand‚ which was bruised by a delivery from James Anderson.

South Africa lost that match by 211 runs.

Nothing befell Philander before or during the second test at Trent Bridge‚ and South Africa won by 340 runs.

Philander or not‚ SA's series could be in the toilet

Vernon Philander hopes to see more of the fourth test between England and South Africa‚ which starts at Old Trafford on Friday‚ than he did of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

In the third test at The Oval‚ Philander fell ill with a stomach virus on the first morning.

South Africa went down by 239 runs.

By the look Philander at a press conference at Old Trafford on Wednesday‚ he had been drained of several kilogrammes but seemed good to go on Friday.

So‚ Faf du Plessis‚ what’s it going to be like to have a fit and firing Philander standing at the top of his run‚ new ball in hand?

“Vernon will go through a fitness test [on Thursday]; he has a tight back‚” Du Plessis said gloomily on Thursday‚ adding probably in hope: “He should be okay.”

Team management said a decision on his inclusion wouldn’t be made before Friday morning‚ after the medics had “seen how he wakes up”.

The lowdown on SA's hat-trick habit

Manchester — South Africa have a reputation for delivering spectacular bowling performances‚ but Monday’s events at The Oval suggested the converse ...
Sport
1 day ago

What might all that mean for South Africa as they look to secure a share of the series?

“Vernon at 100% fit means we can look at playing three seamers and seven batsmen‚” Du Plessis said.

“Vernon at 90% doesn’t mean you can play three seamers because you don’t want to be in a position where you have a seamer break down and then you only have two‚ because that is basically the test match over right there.

“The one occasion where we managed to pull a miracle off was in Australia with two seamers‚ but normally you can’t win a test match with two bowlers.”

That was in Perth in November‚ when Dale Steyn broke his shoulder during Australia’s first innings‚ leaving Kagiso Rabada and Philander to pick up the slack and Keshav Maharaj and JP Duminy — and even Stephen Cook and Temba Bavuma — to do the rest.

Cricket SA CEO, CFO 'on talking terms'

Cricket SA (CSA) has denied reports that the board asked chief executive Haroon Lorgat to resign as a result of a fallout he has had with chief ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rabada took 5/92 and everyone else except Cook claimed a wicket each as South Africa surged to victory by 177 runs.

But that was in the first match of a series against opponents who talked a better game than they played.

Now‚ South Africa have their backs to the wall against a team who know they don’t have to win the match to claim the series.

The weather isn’t helping in that regard. It’s been raining for days in Manchester and isn’t predicted to abate until lunchtime on Friday at the earliest.

Pools of water sat on the outfield on Thursday afternoon‚ and the groundstaff are using heat lamps apparently donated by police — who seized them in raids on cannabis growers — to try to improve the soggier patches.

Scratch‚ then‚ the question about a fit Philander armed with the new ball.

Why Proteas need bigger innings‚ not bigger bats

South Africans have been dismissed 102 times in the last six tests they have played‚ starting with the match against New Zealand in Dunedin in March.
Sport
2 days ago

“If he is not 100% fit it’s important to look at having four seamers‚” Du Plessis said.

That might mean‚ if Philander is fit enough to be picked‚ South Africa will be unchanged to preserve their seam attack of him‚ Morne Morkel‚ Rabada and Chris Morris.

If Philander’s out‚ Duanne Olivier could get the chance to atone for his ineffectual performance at Trent Bridge.

There is‚ then‚ uncertainty in the visitors’ dressingroom.

And not only among the players: less than a week away from the end of his current contract‚ Russell Domingo doesn’t know whether he’ll have a job after this match.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Oupa Manyisa's transfer to Mamelodi Sundowns far from a done deal Soccer
  2. 'It doesn't get much better than a sold out venue like Ellis Park,' says Todd Rugby
  3. SA face new Philander fitness crisis Cricket
  4. Sredojevic's introductory speech at Pirates rivals Komphela's own pearls of ... Soccer
  5. Super Rugby final moment of truth arrives for Ackermann and his Lions Rugby

Latest Videos

Pravin Gordhan says R100-billion could have been taken by the Guptas
Wayde Van Niekerk is ready to be the next Usain Bolt

Related articles

  1. Philander or not‚ SA's series could be in the toilet Cricket
  2. The lowdown on SA's hat-trick habit Cricket
  3. Cricket SA CEO, CFO 'on talking terms' Cricket
  4. Cricket SA deny chief executive Haroon Lorgat was asked to quit Cricket
  5. Why Proteas need bigger innings‚ not bigger bats Cricket
  6. PSL to reach out to other SA sporting codes to asses the threat of fake tickets ... Soccer
  7. Cape flyer in the mix Sport
  8. When push came to shove‚ SA weren't up for the fight at The Oval Cricket
  9. Elgar ton in vain as Moeen seals victory with hattrick Cricket
  10. Thando Roto looking to become SA's newest sprint star at the world championships Sport
  11. South Africa's chances evaporate at The Oval Cricket
  12. Elgar, Bavuma stand firm as SA face towering total Cricket
  13. England set SA towering target to win third test Cricket
  14. Jennings wicket SA's sole success as England power on Cricket
  15. Lord's is the home of cricket, but The Oval is its heart Sport
X