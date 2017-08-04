Cricket

Jennings out early as Proteas field first against England at Old Trafford

04 August 2017 - 14:47 By Telford Vice in Manchester
South Africa's Duanne Olivier (L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Keaton Jennings (not pictured) during play on the day 1 of the fourth test at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, north-west England on August 4, 2017. England won the toss and chose to bat against South Africa in the fourth Test at Old Trafford.
South Africa's Duanne Olivier (L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Keaton Jennings (not pictured) during play on the day 1 of the fourth test at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, north-west England on August 4, 2017. England won the toss and chose to bat against South Africa in the fourth Test at Old Trafford.
Image: Paul ELLIS / AFP

Keaton Jennings’ wicket was South Africa’s sole success on the first morning of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford on Friday.

England‚ who won the toss and chose to bat‚ were 67/1 at lunch. Alastair Cook and Tom Westley were 31 and 19 not out.

South Africa were rocked before the toss when Vernon Philander and Chris Morris pulled out‚ both with lower back strains.

They were replaced by Theunis de Bruyn and Duanne Olivier.

England retained the XI who won the third Test by 239 runs at The Oval on Monday to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series.

Jennings might have been out to the 10th ball of the match and before England had a run on the board‚ but Kagiso Rabada couldn’t right himself from his followthrough quick enough to take what would have been a fine catch after the ball looped upward by way of the batsman’s outside edge and pad.

Philander or not‚ SA's series could be in the toilet

Vernon Philander hopes to see more of the fourth test between England and South Africa‚ which starts at Old Trafford on Friday‚ than he did of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

The error cost 35 runs‚ which was how many England had scored when Jennings edged Olivier and was caught behind for 17.

Clouds hung over the ground throughout but‚ despite days of rain‚ play started on time despite and was not interrupted.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Orlando Pirates' chairman Khoza admits to problems at the club Soccer
  2. Jennings out early as Proteas field first against England at Old Trafford Cricket
  3. WATCH: Neymar arrives in Paris promising glory for PSG Soccer
  4. World Cup winner Whitelock wants a Super Rugby medal Rugby
  5. Wits to begin defence of PSL title at home against Cape Town City Soccer

Latest Videos

Second 'coffin assault' video emerges
Texas police officer sent flying by drunk driver and survives

Related articles

  1. All hold breath for Philander's health Cricket
  2. SA face new Philander fitness crisis Cricket
  3. The lowdown on SA's hat-trick habit Cricket
  4. Cricket SA CEO, CFO 'on talking terms' Cricket
  5. ANDILE NDLOVU: Tournament of the mind Ideas
  6. Cricket SA deny chief executive Haroon Lorgat was asked to quit Cricket
  7. Why Proteas need bigger innings‚ not bigger bats Cricket
  8. PSL to reach out to other SA sporting codes to asses the threat of fake tickets ... Soccer
  9. Cape flyer in the mix Sport
  10. When push came to shove‚ SA weren't up for the fight at The Oval Cricket
X