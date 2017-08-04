Jennings out early as Proteas field first against England at Old Trafford
Keaton Jennings’ wicket was South Africa’s sole success on the first morning of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford on Friday.
England‚ who won the toss and chose to bat‚ were 67/1 at lunch. Alastair Cook and Tom Westley were 31 and 19 not out.
South Africa were rocked before the toss when Vernon Philander and Chris Morris pulled out‚ both with lower back strains.
That ends a fairly even opening session for both teams. England have lost just one wicket, but they haven't got away. It's 67/1 #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/olEi5UYYeu— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 4, 2017
They were replaced by Theunis de Bruyn and Duanne Olivier.
England retained the XI who won the third Test by 239 runs at The Oval on Monday to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series.
Jennings might have been out to the 10th ball of the match and before England had a run on the board‚ but Kagiso Rabada couldn’t right himself from his followthrough quick enough to take what would have been a fine catch after the ball looped upward by way of the batsman’s outside edge and pad.
The error cost 35 runs‚ which was how many England had scored when Jennings edged Olivier and was caught behind for 17.
Clouds hung over the ground throughout but‚ despite days of rain‚ play started on time despite and was not interrupted.
- TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP