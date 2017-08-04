Jennings out early as Proteas field first against England at Old Trafford

Keaton Jennings’ wicket was South Africa’s sole success on the first morning of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford on Friday.

England‚ who won the toss and chose to bat‚ were 67/1 at lunch. Alastair Cook and Tom Westley were 31 and 19 not out.

South Africa were rocked before the toss when Vernon Philander and Chris Morris pulled out‚ both with lower back strains.