Philander's absence felt on dour first day at Old Trafford

A Vernon Philander-shaped vacuum gaped at the heart of South Africa’s attack at Old Trafford on Friday, and will again on Saturday.

Philander, the finest exploiter of seam movement of the age, pulled out of the fourth Test against England at the 11th hour with a lower back strain, and left behind him a pile of bricks in search of the cement he is to turn them into a wall.

South Africa didn’t bowl particularly poorly after England won the toss, but they also didn’t bowl anywhere near well.

Perhaps it made sense that England, who had a comparably mediocre day with the bat, could reach only a middling 260/6.