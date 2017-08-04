SA bounce back with three wickets

South Africa reeled in three England wickets to edge ahead in the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Friday.

At tea on the first day the home side were 147/4 after choosing to bat first. Joe Root was 34 with Ben Stokes one not out.

South Africa were rocked before the toss when Vernon Philander and Chris Morris pulled out, both with lower back strains. They were replaced by Theunis de Bruyn and Duanne Olivier.

England retained the XI who won the third Test by 239 runs at The Oval on Monday to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series.