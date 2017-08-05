Former Proteas captain Smith calls for split coaching system

With South Africa set to name a new national coach, Graeme Smith has floated a radical idea in the debate about the role.

“They need to consider split coaching,” former South Africa captain Smith said on the BBC’s Test Match Special radio programme on Saturday.

“It’s an impossible job for one man to do.”

Smith spoke of teams appointing “a red-ball coach” for Test matches as well as a “white-ball coach” for one-day and T20 cricket to ease “the amount of travel and the high pressure”.