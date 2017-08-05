Promoted Bavuma stands firm for SA

Temba Bavuma was making the most of his promotion in South Africa’s batting order in the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Bavuma, who batted at No. 4 after taking guard at No. 6 in five of his other six innings in the series, was 30 not out at tea on the second day with Faf du Plessis on six.

South Africa were 93/3, or 269 runs behind England’s first innings of 362.

England resumed on 260/6, and slumped to 312/9 inside the first 10 overs before a last-wicket stand of 50 between Jonny Bairstow and James Anderson saw them regain the advantage.

Kagiso Rabada struck first for South Africa in the fifth over by inducing a drive by nightwatchman Toby Roland-Jones that was caught at cover.