Promoted Bavuma stands firm for SA

05 August 2017 - 17:10 By Telford Vice‚ Manchester
South Africa's Temba Bavuma bats on the second day of the fourth Test match between England and South Africa at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester on August 5, 2017.
South Africa's Temba Bavuma bats on the second day of the fourth Test match between England and South Africa at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester on August 5, 2017.
Image: Lindsey Parnaby / AFP

Temba Bavuma was making the most of his promotion in South Africa’s batting order in the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Bavuma, who batted at No. 4 after taking guard at No. 6 in five of his other six innings in the series, was 30 not out at tea on the second day with Faf du Plessis on six.

South Africa were 93/3, or 269 runs behind England’s first innings of 362.  

England resumed on 260/6, and slumped to 312/9 inside the first 10 overs before a last-wicket stand of 50 between Jonny Bairstow and James Anderson saw them regain the advantage.

Kagiso Rabada struck first for South Africa in the fifth over by inducing a drive by nightwatchman Toby Roland-Jones that was caught at cover.

Four overs later Rabada found Moeen Ali’s outside edge, and Du Plessis tumbled to take the catch at second slip.

Seven balls after that Morne Morkel bowled Stuart Broad with a pearler of an inswinger that hit the top of off stump.

South Africa seemed set to snuff out England’s innings efficiently, but Bairstow and Anderson reversed the trend.

Bairstow, who scored 33 of his runs off 73 balls on Friday, doubled that effort on Saturday — clipping 66 off 73 balls.

He was trapped in front trying to sweep left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj for 99.

Rabada took 4/91 and was denied a five-wicket haul when Quinton de Kock dropped Bairstow on 53.

South Africa openers Dean Elgar and Kuhn were separated after only three deliveries when Elgar was leg-before to Anderson for a duck.

Hashim Amla hit four fours in his 30, which ended when he was caught behind down the leg side off Roland-Jones.

In the fourth over before tea Heino Kuhn, who scored 24, edged off-spinner Moeen to slip, where Ben Stokes scooped a low catch. 

 - TimesLIVE 

