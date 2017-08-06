Morne Morkel struck twice but England stayed on top in the fourth test against South Africa at Old Trafford on Sunday.

England were 53/2 in their second innings at lunch on the fourth day‚ a lead of 189.

Keaton Jennings survived being dropped before he had scored and was 17 not out with Joe Root on 13.

South Africa resumed their first innings on 220/9 and were dismissed for 226 with the 23rd delivery of the day‚ which Duanne Olivier skied to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow to earn Stuart Broad’s third wicket.

That left James Anderson high and dry on 4/38 — one scalp shy of what would have been his first five-wicket haul in tests at his home ground‚ where an end was named after him before the match.

Jennings should have been caught at third slip for nought off Kagiso Rabada in the sixth over of England’s second innings with 14 runs on the board. But a diving Dean Elgar could not hold on.

Morkel claimed his first wicket five balls later when Alastair Cook drove and edged to be caught in the gully for 10.

Four overs after that Tom Westley‚ who scored nine‚ also steered Morkel to gully — where Aiden Markram took the catch.

Markram was on the field as a substitute for Heino Kuhn‚ who has an injured hamstring.

Morkel took 2/22.