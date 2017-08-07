South Africa‚ in one form or another‚ have been in England since the middle of May. That’s almost a dozen weeks. Too long?

“We’ve spent a long time away from home‚ but what’s one more week‚” Keshav Maharaj said.

“We get to do something we love and the world is watching.”

Thing is‚ the world has seen South Africa lose the one-day series‚ bomb out of the Champions Trophy and go down in the T20 series. Now failure looms in the test series‚ too.

When rain ended the third day of the fourth test 17.4 overs early at Old Trafford on Sunday‚ England were 224/8 in their second innings for a lead of 360.