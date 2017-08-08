Gibson coach talk encourages SA captain Faf du Plessis

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has liked what he's heard about potential new Proteas head coach Ottis Gibson.

The current England bowling coach, Gibson has been tipped to succeed Russell Domingo, whose contract with Cricket South Africa expired after the end of a tour that finished with a 3-1 series defeat following England's 177-run win in the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Monday.

"I have asked the England team for their thoughts on Ottis, and they've given me positive feedback," du Plessis told reporters after a reverse that completed a tough tour for South Africa, who also suffered one-day and Twenty20 series losses to England, as well as a disappointing first-round exit in the Champions Trophy.

"I believe (England's) players are good judges, and will be honest with their reflections on a guy (and whether) he'll work as a head coach.

"They've said some really good, positive things about him.